Oakland Grove Band

It’s been a great summer at the City Park Bandshell despite the slow start of returning to the park!   Special thanks to all those who participated each week and to all the loyal followers who attended each week.  It is great to see you each week and you are very much appreciated!

On Wednesday, August 17, our final evening of Music in the Park will feature “Oakland Grove” from Valley City to top off our final program this summer.   They will perform at 7:15 p.m. at the City Park Bandshell.   Come early for a special ice cream treat to be served by the Bridges Arts Council.

