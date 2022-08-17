It’s been a great summer at the City Park Bandshell despite the slow start of returning to the park! Special thanks to all those who participated each week and to all the loyal followers who attended each week. It is great to see you each week and you are very much appreciated!
On Wednesday, August 17, our final evening of Music in the Park will feature “Oakland Grove” from Valley City to top off our final program this summer. They will perform at 7:15 p.m. at the City Park Bandshell. Come early for a special ice cream treat to be served by the Bridges Arts Council.
A family-friendly variety cover band, Oakland Grove offers music to suit every generation. The Mother-Father-Son trio plays a wide variety of Classic Rock, Country, Blues, and contemporary music, including some of the best and most popular songs recorded between 1948 and 2021.
Percussionist John Oakland has been singing and playing drums with his parents since the age of seven. John attends St. Catherine’s school in Valley City and passionately enjoys Hot Wheels, Star Wars, model trains, Legos, baseball, and reading when he’s not making music.
Guitarist Dave Oakland began his musical career in Sarles, ND, at the age of twelve with high school bands including the Squires and the Honest Truth. After graduating and moving to Grand Forks, Dave found his calling as a professional musician, performing and traveling the tri-state region for decades with the bands Lone Tree, Clockwork, Deliverance, and FIRE. Keyboardist Maggie (Gassmann) Oakland joined Dave in FIRE in 2004, and the couple has been collaborating musically ever since.
Bring your family and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell and programs.
Special thanks to our sponsors this summer of Music in the Park. The sponsors include were the Valley City Parks & Recreation, Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB, Cass County Electric, VC Eagles, and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743 or email dksommerfeld@hotmail.com.