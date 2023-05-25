DRC Presents Feature Film Right to Harm in Valley City and Fargo
Bismarck, ND--Dakota Resource Council will be showing the feature documentary Right to Harm at the Barnes County Museum May 25th, 7pm in Valley City. (315 Central Ave N)
Directed by award winning directors Matt Wechsler and Annie Speicher, Right to Harm is an exposé on the public health impacts of factory farming across the United States, told through the eyes of residents in five rural communities. When pushed to their limit, these disenfranchised citizens band together to demand justice from their legislators. The film has been shown at many international film festivals and by grassroots organizations across the country.
Like the people in the film, everyday North Dakotans, have banded together to fight two proposed CAFOs, one Devils Lake and another in Buffalo. They have seen first hand the power of grassroots organizing and the greed of factory farming interests. Following the film we will hold a panel featuring DRC members who have spent the past 3 years fighting against proposed factory farms.
“RIGHT TO HARM is an important film that reveals the devastation of hog factories in other states like Iowa and North Carolina. We cannot make the same mistakes here in North Dakota. We cannot eliminate local control by minimizing the setbacks that protect the local citizens in order to promote Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. We cannot allow local control to be compromised by big business.” Panelist and DRC member, Liane Stout, a Buffalo, ND resident and an outspoken opponent of proposed CAFOs
“It’s good to present all of the facts to people and have a conversation. I’d like to talk to people about my experiences in Buffalo so they can make informed decisions.” said panelist and DRC member, Randy Coon, a retired NDSU Professor of Agricultural Economics professor and Buffalo area farmer.
Admission to the event is free and the film is appropriate for all ages.
