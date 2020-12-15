This year is the first in decades that St. Catherine Catholic Church will not hold their annual Christmas Eve Dinner, its cancellation due to COVID. In years past, volunteers cooked up turkey, sides and desserts to share, food provided by the Dick Fiegen Memorial Fund. The event has long created a special place for community members to gather and enjoy food and fellowship in celebration of the holy holiday.
This year, the St. Catherine Christmas Eve Dinner won’t be happening due to current circumstances. However, Rayma says, the Barnes County Food Pantry is still in great need of community donations. John Beil passed away in March of this year, and Rayma asks that folks remember his commitment to making sure those in need were taken care of by making donations to the Dick Fiegen Memorial Fund. They will use all of the funds raised to donate to the Barnes County Food Pantry, helping ensure that people in need this holiday season are provided for.
