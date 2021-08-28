DENVER – FEMA has provided more than $4.3 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2020. FEMA has provided a total of almost $116.2 million for the North Dakota COVID-19 response to date.
The $4.3 million was received by North Dakota Department of Health to surge staff and expand testing and vaccination capabilities and purchase, store and transport COVID-19 vaccines and testing supplies. This funding covers work between May 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.
