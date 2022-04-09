DENVER – FEMA has approved more than $2.8 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2020. FEMA has approved more than $133.3 million in Public Assistance funding for the North Dakota COVID-19 response to date.
The latest round of FEMA funding of $2.8 million to the North Dakota Department of Health is to operate 63 COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites from December 17, 2020, through February 28, 2022. This includes the cost of staffing, supplies, warehouse rental, and transportation to testing and vaccination sites. The grant also covers the cost of processing more than 500,00 COVID-19 test samples.
For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, tribal and local officials work to assist their communities during this response.
Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.