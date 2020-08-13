FEI Inc., whose headquarters is in Valley City, recently announced a partnership agreement to be a distributor for Walkabout Mother Bins. The company, owned by David R. Hedt, is based in Faulkton, SD. Hedt is a native of Australia, where the concept of the bins is common practice due to the large tracts of land.
“I had seen [the bins] in some marketing materials," Matt Klabo of FEI Inc. says. "It’s a little bit out of our wheelhouse in the fact that it’s grain harvest and we deal predominantly in fertilizer. It’s a bin with augers, which we’re very used to and it’s similar to a fertilizer tender."
These bins are the first of their kind in the United States.
Read the full story in your Thursday, August 13th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.