UPDATE: Valley City Public Schools and St. Catherine School and Barnes County North and Valley City State University has cancelled classes for today.
GAME CHANGES: The VCHS Girls Basketball Game (Sheyenne @ Valley City) has been cancelled for tonight (Feb. 22nd) and rescheduled for Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022
at the Hi-Liner Activity Center (HAC). 4:30 pm: Anthem, Introductions, Tip-off
Barnes County North: The boys basketball game scheduled for this evening has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.