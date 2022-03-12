Saint Catherine’s of Valley City will be hosting a mission at the church March 20-23, 2022. Each evening starts at 6:30 pm. Our guest speaker is Father Gregory Luger.
Father Gregory Luger is a priest for the Diocese of Bismarck and currently serves as the pastor of St. Jerome's in Mohall, St. James in Sherwood, and St. John's in Lansford. He is a Bismarck native, having graduated from St. Mary's Central High School in 2008. Entering the seminary in 2009, he was ordained to the Priesthood in 2017, having graduated with honors from Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis, while also earning his Sacred Theology Baccalaureate Summa cum Laude from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. He also currently serves as the Censor Librorum of the Diocese of Bismarck.
The theme will be: Beloved Sons and Daughters of the Father
This is the explanation of the theme: During St. Catherine's Mission, Father Greg Luger's teachings will answer the question: "How do I grow in my spiritual life?" His teachings will instruct us how we live the Christian life as adopted sons and daughters of the Father.
His talks are:
Sunday, March 20: God's Love and Holiness
Monday, March 21: Christ the Model of Perfection
Tuesday, March 22: Our Adoption as Sons and Daughters of God
Wednesday, March 23: The Christian Live Lived: The Sacramental Life, Devotion, and Virtue
