Locals Myron and Amber VanBruggen have been named one of two winners for the April 2020-March 2021 Dennis Kirk Sled Build. This contest, hosted by the well-known, big-name in powersports—Dennis Kirk—is part of the company’s Sled Build site.
Myron and Amber’s project has been revamped and customized from top to bottom, and the judges were blown away by the class of the machine and the hard work and attention to detail both VanBruggen’s put into their project. The sled? A Custom 1976 Rupp Nitro 340 – Black Widow Edition.
Read the full story in your Thursday, May 20th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.