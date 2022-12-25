Present exchanged between cartoon hands

(JAMESTOWN, N.D.) – Christmas came a bit early this year to the Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo when 38,000 pounds of pork spareribs were delivered by North Dakota Farmers Union in partnership with Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE). The recent donation kicks off a five-state giving spree of 180,000 pounds of pork that includes food banks in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana for the third year running.

 

