Great Plains Food Bank (GPFB) is partnering with USDA on their new Farmers to Families Food Box Program (F2F) and will be Valley City on Tuesday, October 13th from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Epworth United Methodist Church parking lot, 680 8th Avenue SW, Valley City
F2F is a short term USDA program in response to COVID-19, which helps farmers and suppliers get their food into the hands of families who need it. GPFB is coordinating drive-thru distributions of this pre-boxed high quality produce throughout North Dakota. We welcome folks to pick up for those who cannot make it.
Anyone in need of food assistance from any community is welcome to attend this drive through distribution. Due to the current pandemic we are facing, clients will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. We will ask a few questions on site and then you will drive through the distribution line. We welcome those who cannot attend to designate someone to pick up for them. Volunteers will be asked to sanitize, wear gloves and masks, and follow social distancing guidelines.
For more information please call Rachel at (701) 390-2513.