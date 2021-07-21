The Valley City - Barnes Country Farmers Market is celebrating its 41st year.
Manager Erik Eggert has taken the reins this year, and has gotten much-appreciated help from fellow vendors and predecessors, most of which have been active in the market for 40+ years. Eggert invites everyone to stop at the Rosebud Parking Lot every Monday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. to enjoy the Farmers Market this summer.
