Valley City Farmer's Market is holding a "Norma Voldal Appreciation Day", Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the 4:00 farmer's market. Cake and Lemonade will be served.
Norma and Henrik Voldal were there at the beginning, 41 years ago, and Norma was manager of the market for over half of those years. The very first markets were set up literally on the street, in front of what is now Dacotah Bank. It bottlenecked traffic, and got downright dangerous at times. The firefighters used that route to go out of town to the west, and customers, shopping, had to move quickly to get out of the way of the firetrucks! They moved the farmer's market to a vacant lot on west Main street, and sold produce there until the lot was sold, at which time they moved the market to the Elk's parking lot,(now the Rosebud visitor center parking lot, and current site of the market), then due to floods and construction, moved to Pamida parking lot, (Now Handy Home and Hardware).