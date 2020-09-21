Farming and ranching are both a sort of paradise, as long as you love hard work. And it’s well worth the work, for a closeup view of a beautiful blue sky over our native plants.
However, with hard work comes a necessity to be your own safety coach. Often individuals work alone in remote areas, so it’s very important to know how to be safe while working on what needs to be done.
Read the full story in your Monday, September 21st Times-Record online edition. Purchase an online copy by clicking “subscribe” in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.