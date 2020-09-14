Now is a good time to be thinking about farm safety.
As we begin harvesting, now is a good time to keep general farm safety in mind, according to Katelyn Landeis, North Dakota State University Extension’s agriculture and natural resources agent in Grand Forks County.
Here are some tips:
•Wear ear protection. For example, grain augers, grain vacs, grain dryers and tractors with no cab are rated at about 82 to 100 decibels. Being exposed to 100 decibels for just 15 minutes can cause damage to hearing.
