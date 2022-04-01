Spring planting season is here, and so is Farm Rescue, ever willing and able to provide assistance to farmers and producers in need.
“We offer planting, haying, harvest, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance,” Dan Erdmann, program manager for Farm Rescue, told the Times-Record. “It may not be the time of year for to start lining up the assistance for some of those things, but … maybe you’ve received a recent diagnosis that you know is going to take you out of commission down the road, and you might need help with one of those items, there’s never an inappropriate time of year to apply for assistance. If you’re going to need help with haying or harvest, we’d love to hear from you.”
Read the full story in your Times-Record, Apr. 1-3, Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.