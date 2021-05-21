Imagine that you have a job you love, but it’s really more of a lifestyle. A very active lifestyle; including ranching (the cow/calf kind), farming, and running a gravel business.
Now suppose that you have suffered an injury serious enough to necessitate a ride in the Life Flight helicopter, leaving the family you work with short one very important cog in the machine. Now what do you do, with fields waiting to be worked and planted?
That was the situation facing Garrett McFadgen earlier this spring, when a group of heavy panels fell on him. His T-12 vertebra was shattered, along with a few ribs. Three more vertebrae in his spine were fractured, and his right leg was injured.
By Chelsey Schaefer
VCTR Correspondent