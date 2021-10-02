HORACE, N.D. - Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides planting, haying, harvesting and livestock feeding assistance free of charge to farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, will soon complete its 800th assistance case.
The farm of Eugene and Katie Birklid, near Fort Ransom, ND, will be the site of this milestone service event.
Eugene recently underwent his fourth brain surgery to combat a problematic cyst. This intensive procedure requires up to 6 weeks of recovery, which conflicts with the family’s crucial harvest operations. Farm Rescue is honored to provide equipment and volunteers to assist with the Birklid’s soybean crop.
