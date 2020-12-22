“Gah!” I bolt upright, sending the covers to the foot of the bed. I had just awakened from a terrible nightmare- I was run over by a tractor right before calving season and broke some bones in the dream. The worst part was that the first calf of the year was born that very day and I wasn’t allowed to do my usual job!
What a terrible dream. Calving is my favorite part of the year, and without me on the calving crew, there would be more stress put on the other two members. They’d manage without me, though.
But what if there wasn’t anybody else to help? How could calving season be managed without a manager?
Or what if farmers who were the only support on their operation were unable to plant, spray, or harvest?
That’s where Farm Rescue comes in. Founded by a man from North Dakota named Bill Gross, Farm Rescue was designed to swoop in with their legendary Angels in Blue in tow and help out on operations where the one worker is unable to complete his own operations. Bill Gross grew up on a farm, but was encouraged by his parents to go to college rather than take over the family farm. As he says, “his heart never left the farming and ranching community.” Showcasing that sentiment, it was on a flight over the Pacific that he discussed his retirement plans with his copilot. He said “ “I’m going to be this Good Samaritan that buys a tractor and goes around helping farm families plant their crops when they have a major injury or illness.” Apparently, his coworker laughed at him… until he realized that Mr. Gross was really serious about it.
