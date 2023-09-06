The temperature was in the upper 80’s to around 90 and the heat index hovered in the mid 90’s, but that did not stop rodeo fans from converging on Sibley and the Dazey Sodbusters Stampede.
With some of the top cowboys and cowgirls on the PRCA Rodeo circuit, the large gathering of fans were treated to some spectacular rodeo action.
The heat did force the rodeo organizers to cancel the always popular mutton bustin event. Other than that it was a full day of broncs and bulls.
Competitors from as far away as Desdemora, Texas and as close as Oriska, rode, roped and raced to try and earn points to reach the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas.
All-Around Cowboy was Rex Treeby of Hecla, South Dakota, taking tie-down roping and team roping. He took home $411.
Nate McFadden of Elsmere, Nebraska took the top spot in bareback riding with 78 points earned on Bailey’s Pro Rodeo Single Shot and $1,011 in his pocket. No other qualified.
In steer wrestling, Justice Johnson of Bismarck took the win with 4.0 seconds on the clock, pocketing $583 dollars; Scott Kleeman of Killdeer, North Dakota and Justin Dahl of Keene, North Dakota, took second and third respectively.
Team roping, Turner Harris and Drew Gartner both of Killdeer, roped their target in 4.8 seconds taking $823 each. Chance Rosencrans and Mason Okke were a half a second behind at 5.3.
For the saddle bronc riding it was Brady Hill of Onida, South Dakota with 82 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Turnin Tricks and came away with $846. Jake Foster was second with a 75 point finish.
Thane Lockart of Oelrichs, South Dakota, repeated as tie-down roping winner and earned $489 with a respectable 9.6 second win; the runner-up Ty Moser came in at 9.8 seconds.
The barrel race was won by Bobbi Olson of Sheyenne, North Dakota, who cleared the barrels in 15.42 seconds; not far behind was Hallie Fulton at 15.46 seconds.
The bull-riding competition saw no qualified rides finish.
The total payoff for the days event was $12,746. The stock contractor was Bailey Pro Rodeo.
The announcer was J.W. Kinder and the specialty act was Todd Pettigrew. Beck Binstock was the timer.
