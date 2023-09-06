Sodbuster Stampede

The temperature was in the upper 80’s to around 90 and the heat index hovered in the mid 90’s, but that did not stop rodeo fans from converging on Sibley and the Dazey Sodbusters Stampede.

With some of the top cowboys and cowgirls on the PRCA Rodeo circuit, the large gathering of fans were treated to some spectacular rodeo action. 

Recommended for you