Valley Paint and Glass has been serving the people of Valley City for nearly 100 years, enduring economic depressions, recessions, world wars and long winters, continuing a family tradition that’s stretched three generations.
“My grandfather started Valley Paint and Glass back in the 1930s,” Tim Sorenson, owner, said. “The first location was on main street. It would be west of where Pizza Corner is.”
His grandfather got his start as a traveling salesman, selling some of the same goods that Valley Paint still sells to this day, from the same companies no less. The rigors of the road became burdensome, though, and Sorensons’ grandfather began to look for a solution to bring stability to his young family.
“He would be gone for weeks, possibly months on end and he didn’t like that,” Sorenson said. “He was living, he and his wife and my dad, in Fargo and he had a dealer in Valley City and in Fergus Falls. He wanted to open up his own store … and he ended up choosing Valley City.”
The elder Sorenson’s son, Tim’s father, worked at the business once he was old enough, and when the opportunity arose he sought to become a partner in the business – on the condition that they close up their rented storefront and invest in a building all their own. Purchasing an old wooden building on Central Avenue, they tore it down and built the current location of Valley Paint and Glass on that spot in 1959.
“My dad built it and they moved in that year and it’s been here ever since,” Sorenson said. “My grandpa had a heart attack, he kind of walked away from the business and my dad took over.”
Sorenson has kept the tradition alive, working alongside his dad and taking over the shop when he died. At 62, Sorenson has done a lot to steer the generational business towards continued success.
“It feels good. It feels kind of self-satisfaction that we’ve been able to hold on as long, through the depression, through world war, through the 70s and the recession,” he said. “It’s been a challenge, for sure, there’s no question about it. My mom always said that one thing about my dad … he never brought his work home. If it was stressful or not, he never showed it.”
Read the full story in your Times-Record April 15-17th Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.