Would you like to get to know other area parents while enjoying a creative activity with your toddler or preschooler? Join us for art activities, supervised play, refreshments, and time for parents to visit and discuss parenting-related topics of interest.
Group meets second Tuesday monthly beginning Oct. 12th from 10-11:15 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 309 4th St NE, Valley City. Classes go through May 10th, 2022.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, October 5th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.