Planting late-summer and fall-blooming perennials can seal your reputation as an exceptional gardener.
When everyone else’s garden is looking tired in September, your garden can be the showcase of the entire neighborhood with a fresh set of blooms.
Besides their ornamental appeal, late-season blooms play an important role in sustaining native bee and butterfly populations.
Late summer is when male bumblebees and next year’s queens are hatched. The male bumblebees perpetuate the species by mating with the new queens. The pregnant queen then feeds heavily on nectar and pollen to fatten up for winter while the rest of the colony dies in the fall. Only the new queen overwinters in an underground burrow and produces offspring the following year to form a new colony.
Likewise, fall flowers are important for butterflies. Painted lady butterflies are frequently observed on fall flowers.
