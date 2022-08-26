Faith Lutheran Church held its 12th annual Back to School Luau on Wednesday evening, inviting church members and the community to enjoy some delicious food and earn a chance to win some tasty baked goods, all to raise money for the church’s youth activities.
“We do this every year,” Wendi Wilmes, youth director for Faith Lutheran, said. “We do it kind of as a youth fundraiser, we do it for the youth part of the churches, the Sunday School.”
With a delicious spread of succulent pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, ice cream and more, the Luau had plenty to satisfy the taste buds, though Wilmes hopes it also serves to bring in more young people to the church and to the valuable life lessons it provides.
“I think it’s so important, I think people have gotten away from Jesus and the spiritual aspect of our life,” Wilmes said. “I think it’s so important for kids to realize what benefit he has for us, for everyone. It’s good to know how to be good people, to be good to others. I think that’s been lost in the world too.”
