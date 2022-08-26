Luau

Faith Lutheran Church held its 12th annual Back to School Luau on Wednesday evening, inviting church members and the community to enjoy some delicious food and earn a chance to win some tasty baked goods, all to raise money for the church’s youth activities. 

“We do this every year,” Wendi Wilmes, youth director for Faith Lutheran, said. “We do it kind of as a youth fundraiser, we do it for the youth part of the churches, the Sunday School.”

