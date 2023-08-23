Each year, Faith Lutheran Church Youth Ministries hosts a “Back to School Luau,” giving kids a fun way to kick off the new school year and celebrate with the community.
This year, the event will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23. There will be a hearty meal for attendees (and also to-go curbside pickup available if you’d rather have that—call 845-4390 when you arrive) BBQ pork sandwich, corn on the cob, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, ice cream and beverages.
There will also be a youth fundraiser calk walk for everyone at a $1 per time to play.
Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children k-6, and free for preschool and under.
Since we can’t catch a plane for a tropical vacation, maybe this Luau can be a tiny getaway for you and the family. Wear some flowery shirt, bust out those sandals and try to imagine yourself on the beaches of Hawaii, taking part in an authentic Luau.
The party will be a great way for kids to get excited about their upcoming school year. Celebrate in style with Faith Lutheran on August 23!
The church is located at 309 4th St. NE in Valley City. For more information call 701-845-4390.