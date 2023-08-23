Luau Graphic

Each year, Faith Lutheran Church Youth Ministries hosts a “Back to School Luau,” giving kids a fun way to kick off the new school year and celebrate with the community.

This year, the event will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23. There will be a hearty meal for attendees (and also to-go curbside pickup available if you’d rather have that—call 845-4390 when you arrive) BBQ pork sandwich, corn on the cob, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, ice cream and beverages.

