Express Wrestlers Stackin for Dollars

A wise man once said, “Farm kids, ranch kids make the toughest athletes, and they make the best wrestlers.” That wise man was Bob “Swampy” Maresh. For his son Matt, that quote always stuck in his head. Then last year, driving down the road, he saw something that reminded him of that quote and he got an idea.

“I was driving down the road one day and I saw two kids with a four wheeler and a snowmobile trailer and they were stacking alfalfa bales on it.” Maresh had a eureka moment. “I started calling a couple of my farming friends and asked ‘you guys have any rye fields or wheat fields that you drop straw?’” The second friend he called was Eric Broten who took the idea a bit further.  Maresh remembers. “I was just going to have the kids go and stack bales for somebody and see if the farmer would donate us some money. Then he took it a bit further and said what you need to do is get businesses to sponsor, a nickel or a quarter or a dollar per bale.” Maresh said the idea took off from there and three weeks from the time he started thinking about this, the event was held on the Broten’s Farm by Dazey.

