Despite cloudy skies, a threat of rain and fall like temperatures, it was another successful straw stacking fundraiser for Valley City Express Wrestling on Sunday, August 20th.
Over 60 wrestlers and parents came to the Eric Broten farm by Dazey to help stack bales of straw.
All totaled, there were 1,475 bales stacked. Of those, 950 were done last weekend to get them out of the field before it rained.
The straw that was stacked is now available to purchase. The bales will be sitting on two goose neck trailers up at Bob’s Excavating on 7th Street NE, just off Winter Show Road.
The cost is $5 per bale and the money goes to Valley City Express Wrestling. The sponsorship total from businesses is at $2.95 per bale, according to Matt Maresh, Express Wrestling coach.
So if you have a need for straw, whether for feed or decoration or bedding, insulation whatever you need they will have straw for sale.
The stacking contest winner was Cardar Jewett and the straw bale race was won by Amari Ronsberg. Maresh had this to say about the day. “The kids had fun talking the cows, loading the hayloft up, and climbing on some round bales and also riding on the hay trailers.” Maresh adds, “We had a safety talk, and got everyone pumped up and motivated while parents jumped in to help load, drive and supervise.”
Also in attendance was Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Mr. Josh Johnson and Barnes County North Superintendent Mr. Andrew Currie.
Gloves, water and snacks were donated along with a delicious lunch for the wrestlers with special thanks to mom and gramma volunteers.
Express Wrestling would like to thank everyone for helping out and joining in on the fun.
