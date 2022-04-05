Results From the Northwestern Old Timers Tournament in Detroit Lakes, MN on Saturday April 2nd, 2022.
Coach Dustin Krueger, Best out of 3, won it in 2. - 1st
Coach Matt Maresh, lost a Battle of Polar Bears, 1-0 - 2nd
Team Express was coached by Tim Miller, Koye Grebel, and Wyatt and Kathryn Maresh.
Express Wrestling Cedar Falls Results
Express had three wrestlers compete at Folkstyle Nationals in Cedar Falls Iowa this weekend, Carter Coghlan, Kallen Hansen and Chase Coghlan. All three wrestled tough but didn’t place. Carter lost 6-1 and 6-0 in his two matches. Kallen lost by pin and 6-0 in his two matches. Chase won his first match against a Iowa state champ 4-2, lost by pin, then won by pin in the wrestle backs over an Iowa state place winner, then lost his next match 8-6 and was done for the tournament. The top eight in each weight class place and earn All American status.
