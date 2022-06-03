Flashing lights, looming vehicles and a swarm of uniformed officials clustered around the Barnes County Public Library Wednesday morning – but not to respond to a crisis, but instead to delight a gaggle of children.
Once again, it’s Emergency Vehicle Story Hour, an annual event put on by the library in order to promote understanding and trust between young people and their emergency service agencies.
