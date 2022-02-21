North Dakota’s national leaders from both the House and Senate offered sharp criticism to the contentious decision by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in invoking emergency powers in an effort to quell a non-violent occupation of Ottawa by an enormous convoy of transport trucks.
“At a time when we’re facing supply chain constraints and nearly 85% of Canadian truck drivers have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, it doesn’t make sense to continue hamstringing truckers with vaccine mandates just to cross the border,” Senator John Hoeven said. “A common sense solution would be to reinstate the vaccine exemption for truckers and other essential workers. By making it even more difficult to transport goods and products across our shared border, these actions only exacerbate the already existing supply chain challenges truckers are facing as they work hard to keep commerce running. The decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should be one that an individual in consultation with their health care provider can make for themselves, not mandated by the federal government.”
Senator Kevin Cramer offered his own rebuke, calling the act by Trudeau an “abuse of power”.
“There shouldn’t be any mandate in the first place,” Cramer said. “It’s an unnecessary abuse of power. Trudeau invoking emergency powers is wrong on so many levels. Not the least of which is we’re suffering through a supply chain crisis and we need every trucker moving every product to every consumer and every place possible.”
Representative Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota’s only representative in the House, said:
“Prime Minister Trudeau’s decision to invoke this act that has never been used since its creation in 1988 is the wrong path. Trudeau is using this act to threaten private tow-truck drivers with arrest if they refuse to tow protesters. That is unacceptable in a free society.”
Armstrong went on to state:
“I would not support a response like this in the U.S. at the federal level. If violence occurs, local law enforcement should respond to protect their communities. Politicians can’t use the law to crack down on protests they don’t agree with politically and let those they agree with have a free pass.”
Cramer called upon both Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden to open their ears to the voices of the people.
“Both Trudeau and Biden ought to listen to the people they serve and lift these mandates right now,” Cramer said. “Trudeau is acting like a spoiled child who can’t play nice in the sandbox. I would encourage him to walk outside and actually talk to a truck driver or the many businesses who rely on them.”