Congressman Kelly Armstrong is feeling confident as we head into election day – not just for his bid for re-election as North Dakota’s solitary voice in the House of Representatives, but also for a ‘red wave’ to sweep into Congress, Republicans retaking the House and possibly making great gains in the Senate.
Yet this confidence is tempered by weighty expectations. In a recent visit to Valley City, Armstrong sat down for an exclusive interview with the Times-Record, discussing everything from oversight and accountability to challenges to free speech to the critical issues of border security, wartime spending – and whether the GOP should impeach President Joe Biden.
“I think we’re definitely going to win back the House. I think the Senate is looking significantly better than it looked a month ago or even a week ago,” Armstrong said. “One of your fundamental problems with this is this: there are 435 house races up for contention right now…you have 435 people saying ‘it you vote for me, everything will change.’ (Except) it won’t. And one of the reasons it won’t is because we’re not going to have 60 votes in the Senate … and president Biden is still going to be in the White House. So what do we need to do? We need to pass good legislation in the House, and then whether it gets a hearing in the Senate or not, we conduct good oversight behind it.”
Perhaps most importantly, a Republican command over both wings of the legislature means opportunity for accountability and oversight, Armstrong said, and more focused priorities in key legislation.
“That’s really important for North Dakota. That’ll mean the farm bill is about farming and not climate. That is a huge issue,” Armstrong said. “Secondly, particularly in the house, it allows us to conduct effective oversight. One-party control, it doesn’t matter if you’re talking the FDA and baby formula, DOJ, you have … everything from department of education coordination on school boards to gymnastics problem to (FBI Director Christopher) Wray, you have two AG reports. This is something I’ve been working on since I was on judiciary, it’s the one thing you can do better in the House than the Senate.”
Armstrong didn’t mince words when it came to an increasingly egregious lack of oversight in the government today: the actions of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which have drawn flack for being increasingly partisan in nature.
Politiciziation in the leadership of the DOJ is a real problem, it started long before, you can go to Carter Paige,” Armstrong said. “Michael Flynn is not a very sympathetic person right now, but that doesn’t change the fact that he was set up … It’s a real consequential problem. Our FBI agents on the ground are great people … I think half the population has no faith in them anymore.”
A very large volume of money has been spent to support Ukraine against Russian incursion, an issue that’s as contentious as any other, and one even Biden himself has warned pushes us closed to nuclear armageddon. Armstrong wants the matter to not be decided by leadership in backroom deals or waged by executive order, but reclaimed by Congress and taken to the debate floor.
“I don’t think there’s an issue that’s been involved in Congress that deserves a more robust debate on the floor of the House. Open and honest debate,” Armstrong said. “This is something that shouldn’t be written in leadership’s office, tacked on another bill and then asked to be voted on 12 hours later. We should have a debate on this and I’ll tell you why … there’s real reasons why we should keep engaged in some meaningful way in Ukraine. There’s also real reasons that we should have real guardrails on the money.”
From the withdrawal from Afghanistan to his personal conduct to a recent quid pro quo attempt with Saudi Arabia, many vocal elements on the right have called for Biden to be impeached, as Trump was, largely along party lines at that. Armstrong considers this a non-starter, and thinks Trump’s impeachment was a tactical blunder by the Democrats.
