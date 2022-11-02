Armstrong

Congressman Kelly Armstrong is feeling confident as we head into election day – not just for his bid for re-election as North Dakota’s solitary voice in the House of Representatives, but also for a ‘red wave’ to sweep into Congress, Republicans retaking the House and possibly making great gains in the Senate.

Yet this confidence is tempered by weighty expectations. In a recent visit to Valley City, Armstrong sat down for an exclusive interview with the Times-Record, discussing everything from oversight and accountability to challenges to free speech to the critical issues of border security, wartime spending – and whether the GOP should impeach President Joe Biden.

