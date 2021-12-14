An exchange student from Spain is hoping to find a family in Valley City, so that she can begin attending Valley City High School and get her exchange year started, according to the local American Institute for Foreign Study coordinator, Cathey Scott.
Lucia Zarzo is a fifteen-year-old girl from Spain and needs a family in Valley City or the surrounding area so that she may begin attending school. She has been accepted at VCHS, but currently has no host family. She speaks English well and enjoys the sport of swimming immensely. She has been training as a swimmer since she was six years old. In her free time, she enjoys doing puzzles and hanging out with friends.
