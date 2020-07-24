National Weather Service of Grand Forks ND has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Friday, July 24th effective from noon to 8 p.m. this evening.
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Please also pay special attention to your furry friends as heat is as dangerous to them as it is too you. Leave them home in an air conditioned or cool environment with plenty of water to drink. Do not take them for a walk until the pavement has cooled so as not to burn their paws.
National Weather Service of Grand Forks ND has issued an Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday, July 24th for the following counties: West Polk, Norman, Clay, West Marshall, Wilkin, Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Grand Forks, Griggs, Steele, Traill, Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Sargent and Richland.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this morning. Large hail and damaging winds can`t be ruled out if a stronger storm were to develop.
Scattered severe thunderstorms may develop into eastern North Dakota late this afternoon and spread into parts of west central and northwest Minnesota this evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding will be the main threats. The severe threat ends during the evening, however clusters of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight period. Localized flooding will continue to be a threat.
Saturday through Thursday
Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across parts of the region Saturday and Saturday night. A few strong to severe thunderstorms can`t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding would be the main threats.