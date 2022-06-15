Coming to the Valley City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, June 15 is Kasey Moore & Evie Andrus. They will begin at 7:15 pm. The program will be held on the VCSU campus in the new VCSU Performaning Arts Center. This is due to the continued work being done in City Park following the water situation earlier this summer.
Kasey & Evie is comprised of Evie Andrus and Kasey Moore. Hailing from the mountains of East Tennessee they combine for 40+ years of musical experience. Which is a pretty good trick considering half of the duo just graduated high school.
Evie Andrus has been performing since she was 6 years old. Her family band, Family Ties, toured around ND and Canada throughout her high school years. Andrus is a graduate of the East TN State University Bluegrass, Old Time and County Music Program. After college she worked as a performer at the Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud. Andrus released an album of original tunes in May 2022, Evie’s Great Adventure.
Kasey Moore has been playing fiddle since she was 4 and has experience beyond her years. As a member of The Alex Leach Band she is on the forefront of cutting edge bluegrass and folk. Moore can often be seen performing around the Norris area of East TN with many local groups.
Together Andrus and Moore have a duo record they put out in June 2022 which features some twin fiddling as well as some old bluegrass standards with a twist.
Bring your family and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell.
Music in the Park is sponsored by the Valley City Parks & Recreation District, Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB, Eagles Aerie 2192, Cass County Electric and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743, or email: dksommerfeld@hotmail.com.