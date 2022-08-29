The Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic located at 132 4th Ave NE is offering a new substance use disorder program to provide compassionate and personalized care for patients struggling with addiction to alcohol, opioids, methamphetamine, marijuana, tobacco and/or vaping.
Our providers will meet patients in this clinic-based program to screen and diagnose; offer medication for the treatment of alcohol use disorder or opioid use disorder; connect them to community resources; and expand the care for patients alongside their regular provider.
Patients and families are encouraged to reach out to Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic if they or their loved one’s struggle with addiction interferes with daily activities; impacts quality of life; affects physical and mental health; leads to withdrawal symptoms; affects relationships; or causes financial and legal problems.
To make an appointment, call the Essentia Health 24/7 Substance Use Disorder Referral Line at (833) 677-1262 or call the Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic at (701) 845-8060.
