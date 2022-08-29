Hands Reaching for Pills - Substance Abuse

The Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic located at 132 4th Ave NE is offering a new substance use disorder program to provide compassionate and personalized care for patients struggling with addiction to alcohol, opioids, methamphetamine, marijuana, tobacco and/or vaping.

Our providers will meet patients in this clinic-based program to screen and diagnose; offer medication for the treatment of alcohol use disorder or opioid use disorder; connect them to community resources; and expand the care for patients alongside their regular provider.

