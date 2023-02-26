French Toast Dripping With Syrup

Who doesn’t love a delicious breakfast? Coming up on February 26, Epworth United Methodist Church Men’s Group will be hosting a French Toast Brunch including delicious homemade french toast, sausage, fruits, assorted syrups and beverages.

Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for the brunch is $8 for adults, $4 for grades 1st to 6th, and preschool is free. All proceeds will be used to support the Epworth’s Youth Ministries. Everyone in the community is invited to come out and enjoy the breakfast.

