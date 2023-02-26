Who doesn’t love a delicious breakfast? Coming up on February 26, Epworth United Methodist Church Men’s Group will be hosting a French Toast Brunch including delicious homemade french toast, sausage, fruits, assorted syrups and beverages.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for the brunch is $8 for adults, $4 for grades 1st to 6th, and preschool is free. All proceeds will be used to support the Epworth’s Youth Ministries. Everyone in the community is invited to come out and enjoy the breakfast.
Epworth’s United Methodist Men’s Group is a sanction of the church put together to help support the youth and camping ministry plus other needs of the church. They hold two fundraisers a year including the French Toast Brunch and the UMMen Corn Feed.
The Corn Feed, usually held the last Sunday in July or first Sunday in August depending on the corn that year. Fresh corn is picked the previous morning and cooked fresh throughout the afternoon. The corn pulled pork sandwiches, and a bake sale are had to help raise funds for the United Women in Faith. The UMMen meet the first Saturday of every month for breakfast and a short meeting.
Proceeds from the French Toast Brunch go towards the youth ministry of the Epworth Church. Their youth group meets every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. with youth group time following. Throughout the year, the youth group takes part in different programs to help give back to the community. Events like Christmas Shoeboxes, annual camping trips, Bridges Backpack Food Program, and so much more are ways the youth participates in ministry.
Worship is held every Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. with coffee and fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Sunday School for all ages is also available beginning at 9 a.m. If people are unable to attend in person, online worship is available on Vimeo which can be found on their website https://epworthvalleycity.com/worship/. Past worships can also be viewed on their Youtube Page.