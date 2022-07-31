Epworth Mens Corn Feed

Epworth United Methodist Men will host their 16th annual fresh and juicy sweet corn feed on Sunday, July 31st, from 4:30-7 p.m.

Since they have a connection to a sweet corn farm on the border of Minnesota and Iowa, their corn feed is one of the most delicious around. The corn is picked on Saturday morning, with the dew still on it, and cooked fresh throughout the afternoon.

