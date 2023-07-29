Epworth United Methodist Men will host their 16th annual fresh and juicy sweet corn feed on Sunday, July 30th from 4:30-7 p.m.
Since they have a connection to a sweet corn farm on the border of Minnesota and Iowa, their corn feed is one of the most delicious around. The corn is picked on Saturday morning, with the dew still on it, and cooked fresh throughout the afternoon.
This year’s menu includes corn, pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and ice cream. The United Methodist Women will also be offering garden produce and bake sale items for guests to purchase during the corn feed, with funds going to support of UMW Missions.
Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, free for pre-school and under. The event is open to the public with everyone welcome and encouraged to attend.
All funds raised from the event will be applied to the Epworth’s Youth Ministry and Camp Scholarship fund.
The Epworth United Methodist Church is located 680 8th Ave SW in Valley City, directly across from the VCSU Bubble.
For more information call the church at 845-0340.
