For all the challenges snowfall can bring to the good people of North Dakota, keep in mind there’s always fun to be had if you know where to look – and if you don’t, then consider looking into Fort Ransom State Park.
The park has overnight rental options, with a couple of yurts and the historic “Bjone” house, accommodations which blend the rich history of the park with modern comforts, providing the best of both worlds. After spending a whole day sledding, ice skating, snow-shoeing, ice fishing, snowman-building, there’s nothing quite like cozying up inside a fully-restored 1879 homestead with a full kitchen, three bedrooms and a deck overlooking the Sheyenne River.
