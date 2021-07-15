It’s time to Shuffle Off to Buffalo! We are ready to open the doors of the school once again, and everyone is invited to come for a visit. We will be hosting our Party on Pearl Street on the lawn of the historic school on Friday, July 16th as part of the Shuffle Off to Buffalo festivities. Party on Pearl Street begins on Friday, July 16th at 6 p.m., and additional Shuffle Off to Buffalo events continue through Saturday, July 17th.
