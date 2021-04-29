The 68th Annual NDHSAA sponsored State Class B Speech Tournament at Mandan High School was the end of the Class B 2021 season. Enderlin/Maple Valley took first place with 56.5 points; Shiloh Christian was awarded second with 43 points; Richardton-Taylor was third with 42 points; Bowman Co. was fourth with 37.5 points; Harvey/Wells County was fifth with 32.5 points; and Dickinson Trinity/New England was sixth with 24 points.
The following are the top place winners in each of the 14 categories.
Extemporaneous Speaking: 1st - Galilee Mengesha - Shiloh Christian; 2nd - Kaden Campbell - Enderlin/Maple Valley; 3rd - Morgan Matheson - Bowman Co.
Radio Broadcasting: 1st - Zachary Turner - Shiloh Christian; 2nd - Jaden McNeiley - Kenmare; 3rd - Emilie Nannenga - Harvey/Wells County
