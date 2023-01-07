Driving down a gravel road in the winter is sometimes like driving down a tunnel if we have enough snow.
That sounds monotonous, right? Driving down a tunnel doesn’t sound like fun.
But luckily for us in North Dakota, there are plenty of visitors along the road that capture our brief attention and cause younger kids to laugh and squeal with excitement. A good guide to the various mammals that live in North Dakota is written by Robert Seabloom, called Mammals of North Dakota.
One such critter along the road is white this time of year and looks like a bouncing blur, racing across the snow. White-tailed jackrabbits (Lepus townsendii) are the biggest hares in North Dakota and wear brown coats during the summertime. Before winter really sets in, they shed their brown coat and take on a white one, although the tips of their ears remain black.
Though most rabbits are considered to be creatures of the woodland (like Thumper from Bambi), jackrabbits like the open plains. Pastures and fields are this bunny’s favorite places to be, and even where they sleep!
Jackrabbits don’t normally dig holes, but instead rest in shallow areas with some cover. Jackrabbits will dig holes in the snow in extreme cases, but for the most part, most jackrabbits are solitary and tend to prefer the open air.
One jackrabbit that keeps popping up when we least expect him likes to snuggle in between the big curls of the snowdrifts along the road- and when a vehicle drives by, he sometimes hops up and treats us to a show of his fast hopping skills.
According to the Minnesota DNR, white-tailed jackrabbits like that one can bound faster than 40 miles per hour- and leap ten feet at a time. A tall person is around six feet, so this prairie bunny can jump much longer than they are tall!
And in the spring, these jackrabbits nest in open depressions called forms, where their babies are born. Those babies are precocial, which means that they have their eyes open and a nice furry coat to keep them warm. At two months old, they are completely independent from their mothers, and are the approximate size and weight of an adult, according to Seabloom’s guide.
Jackrabbits are hares, but cottontails like Thumper are rabbits. In the world of biology, ‘rabbit’ refers only to animals that behave like the cottontail, who digs burrows and congregates with many other members of its kind. Furthermore, cottontail babies are altricial, which is the opposite of jackrabbit babies: Cottontail young have their eyes closed at birth and have little to no fur on their bodies. At two weeks of age, when jackrabbit babies are learning how to forage, cottontail babies leave the nest for the first time.
Other differences between rabbits and hares are visible in the ears (hare ears are longer) and also body size- hares are bigger.
Jackrabbits are a lot of fun to watch as they motivate across the prairie and rest in their shallow forms. Next time you travel along a gravel road, watch for the jackrabbits and smile at this fast, tough prairie animal.
