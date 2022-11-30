PaulHilborn

Empire Home Furnishings has set a standard for customer service and quality furniture in Valley City for over half a century, helmed by a dynasty of good salesmanship and a love of community.

“Nancy and I have owned Empire in this location for a little over seven years,” Paul Hilborn, co-owner of Empire Furnishings, told the Times-Record. “My dad (Russell) was in business on the west end of town for 45, 46 years. Almost 50 years. He had started that when he came out of college, he worked for a fella, he bought the business and expanded it over its lifespan four to five times, making it at one time the largest showfloor in the state of North Dakota.”

