Empire Home Furnishings has set a standard for customer service and quality furniture in Valley City for over half a century, helmed by a dynasty of good salesmanship and a love of community.
“Nancy and I have owned Empire in this location for a little over seven years,” Paul Hilborn, co-owner of Empire Furnishings, told the Times-Record. “My dad (Russell) was in business on the west end of town for 45, 46 years. Almost 50 years. He had started that when he came out of college, he worked for a fella, he bought the business and expanded it over its lifespan four to five times, making it at one time the largest showfloor in the state of North Dakota.”
Hilborn is a natural salesman, gregarious and proud of what he can offer the customer. He’d pause to take calls from customers, and he greets folk who come to the store warmly. Customer service is something that has been instilled him thanks to the tireless example set by his father, whose lasting impact on how Empire does its business remains strong to this day.
“I’ve talked about this many times, I couldn’t have learned in college what I learned from my dad,” Hilborn said. “He was an exceptional businessman and it was always about the customer and service to that customer. My dad would refuse, do everything possible (to not raise prices). The mentality is you need to go to a bigger store to save money … in reality, it’s the exact opposite. A small mom and pop, they have more control over everything. My dad may take a small margin … but if we would do that, we would have staying power over the years. My dad would have many customers who bought from him the entire time he was over at that west location.”
Hilborn was taught the most essential component of salesmanship from his father.
