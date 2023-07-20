FARGO, ND — Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant has an emergency blood shortage and urges all eligible donors to schedule a blood donation this month to prevent treatment delays for patients who need lifesaving transfusions.
Exacerbated by the Fourth of July holiday week, the ongoing seasonal drop in blood donations since May has sharply reduced the available blood supply for patients by more than 25%, resulting in a less than three-day supply of most blood types. Maintaining an adequate blood supply is critical to helping patients after accidents and other emergencies and to treat cancer and other chronic diseases.
“If not enough blood is available at any given moment, delays in patient care can have life-threatening consequences,” Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said. “By making an appointment today and donating tomorrow, next week, even a couple weeks from now, you become a lifeline for patients.”
Fewer donors are available due to summer vacations – and fewer organizations host blood drives – yet the need for blood can also go up during what many hospitals refer to as “trauma season,” when outdoor activities tend to rise along with accidents and injuries.
“Immediately following Fridays deadly shooting, blood was ordered stat to ensure the victims had the lifesaving blood products they needed,” explains Jennifer Bredahl, Regional Director of Vitalant Blood Donation Center. “We are grateful that we had the blood that was needed in this tragic situation, but we need to make sure we replenish that supply here locally as soon as possible.” It’s powerful to think that if you have donated blood, your blood may have been what saved those that survived. We all have the ability to save lives by donating blood and it’s just so simple to do. Donating on a regular basis, and not only during tragedies is what is important.” If you cannot donate blood consider hosting a blood drive with a group of people.
“This community stands strong and will pull through together. We owe it to each other and rely on each other to do our part, this is one thing you can do to make a difference" Bredahl said. "Thank you to the good Samaritans that donate blood.”
All blood types are needed, but especially type O, the most transfused blood type. O-negative can be used to help any patient in an emergency and O-positive can support anyone with a positive blood type. Platelet donations play a vital role for cancer patients and those undergoing open-heart surgeries and transplants. Platelets are constantly needed and must be used within a week of donation to ensure the best possible patient outcomes.
Several appointments are available in the next several weeks, including in North Dakota and South Dakota Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Vitalant is one of the nation’s largest nonprofis to provide hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research.
