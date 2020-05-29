Just south of the Slade National Wildlife Refuge and steps from Lake Isabel, you’ll come upon Elks Camp Grassick.
Since 1947, the Elks of North Dakota have owned and operated this special summer camp, which holds different sessions for children and adults with disabilities and special needs. In the past, those sessions have included a 3-week therapy camp, a 5-day adult camp, and a 2-week camp, hosting campers from at least 30 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each summer. Camp Grassick also partners with Anne Carlsen Center for Children in Jamestown and has a session specifically for residents of the center.
