Rep. Cole Christensen hosted a town hall on Friday, providing a platform for some of the local candidates for various offices, ranging from county commission to district representative, to speak and make their cases for why they deserve your vote in the coming June 14 election.
Four candidates spoke: Barry Borg, running for county commission; Damian Johnston, running for the Valley City Public School Board; Phil Kleymann, seeking to oust Dwight Kiefert for District 24 representative; and Christensen himself, who is seeking re-election after his first term.
