The nutritional powerhouse in a nice little natural package, no plastic required. Versatile and delicious by themselves and in baked goods, along with main dishes (hello, shakshuka!), eggs are a great way to get the protein we need, along with some nutrients and essential amino acids.
Eggs are a self-contained miracle in a neat little package. There’s more to the little unassuming egg than one might believe! Eggs begin their lives as an ovum, a single egg cell. That single cell is the largest cell produced by many organisms.
The ovum pushes its way out of the ovary and into the infundibulum, where it can be fertilized if the sperm are available- this takes 20 minutes. The albumen or white covers the ovum, which takes around three hours. The shell membranes cover the albumen (taking an hour) in the isthmus, and finally the shell gland covers the membranes in the calcium-rich hard shell, taking 20 hours. From there, the newly created egg enters the world just in the same way as human women give birth to a baby and the egg is ready for incubating and eventual hatching- or immediate eating. The inside of an egg has the yolk (the ovum), and on that yolk is a tiny speck if it is fertilized. The white of the egg surrounds the yolk. Most nutritional value in an egg is found in the yolk.
Read the full story in your September 30th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.