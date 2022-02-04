Community support brings cookie business downtown
It’s art that you can eat.
That may be the best way to encapsulate the cookies produced by Danielle Jorissen, a local baker who has built a name for herself producing artisan sugar cookies, blurring the lines between dessert and display piece.
“I specialize in highly-decorated sugar cookies, and all different kinds of flavors. I put out a new flavor menu every season, basically,” Jorissen said. “My sugar cookies are … fancy. When you go to the grocery store, you’re not going to be able to get the highly decorated and detailed cookies (that I provide.)”
Read the full story in your Feb. 4-6, 2022 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.