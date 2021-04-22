Valley City High School instrumental students competed in the EDC/State small group instrumental contest on Wednesday, April 7th at Valley City. Due to Covid restrictions the contest was held in-house at Valley City High School. Valley City entered a total of 14 instrumental groups in the contest. The students received 0-III (three) ratings, 0-II (two) ratings, 2 - I (one) ratings, 12 region star ratings, 3 state star ratings and 1 Outstanding Performance. The students performed very well and represented VCHS in a positive and respective manner.
The ratings are classified as follows: III – fair performance, II – good performance, I – excellent performance, region star – superior performance, state star – state superior performance and Outstanding Performace (OP – best performance of the day in the venue).
Receiving I ratings were the Tuba Duet – Stepahnie Hoffarth and Brinklyn Johnson and the Mixed Woodwind Ensemble – Hailey Chase and Kaycee Smith.
