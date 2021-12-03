John L. Monilaws, Valley City, will again strike up the Band as Maestro of the “We’re in the Christmas Mood” show, which is produced every year by the EBC Fraternity Alumni Committee, has announced that the 25th Anniversary “We’re in the Christmas Mood” show will return to beautiful Vangstad Auditorium on the campus of Valley City State University Saturday Dec. 11 at 7:30 pm.
